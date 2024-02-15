'Ooru Peru Bhairavakona' gets in a legal tussle with distributor

What's the story Vi Anand's latest film, Ooru Peru Bhairavakona, featuring Sundeep Kishan and Varsha Bollamma, has run into legal issues as distributor Bathula Satyanarayana, also known as Vizag Satish, filed a case against the producers to halt the movie's release. Satish alleged that Anil Sunkara of AK Entertainments and Garikapati Krishna Kishore of Adventures International deceived him after signing a contract for film distribution rights.

Details

The legal case in a nutshell

According to Satish, the producers agreed to a Rs. 30 crore deal, granting his company, Gayathri Devi Films, distribution rights in Karnataka, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh for five years. However, when Agent (2023) was released, he received rights only for Visakhapatnam district. Despite assurances of repayment and a letter of undertaking before the film's release, the producers have allegedly not kept their word. Reportedly, arguments took place on Thursday to delay Ooru Peru Bhairavakona's release until the money is paid.

What Next?

Earlier legal tussle between Satish and Sunkara

The Ooru Peru Bhairavakona team issued a press note and stated that the court has summoned the producers for an April 12 hearing. They also noted that all issues related to the movie have been resolved, allowing for a smooth release. In August 2023, Satish filed a case to stop the release of Bholaa Shankar, another film produced by Sunkara. The court did not grant his request to stay the film at that time.