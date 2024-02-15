#SK23 is filming now

What's the story Tamil cinephiles, it's time to assemble! AR Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan have officially kicked off their first-ever collaboration, tentatively titled #SK23. Murugadoss shared snapshots from the set on X (previously Twitter), and expressed his joy at working with "amazing and talented people." Sivakarthikeyan retweeted the post, confirming that filming began on Thursday.

Cast and crew of the film

The yet-to-be-named film stars Rukmini, who rose to fame with the Kannada film Sapta Sagaradaache Ello, alongside Sivakarthikeyan. Anirudh Ravichander, a regular collaborator of both Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan, is on board as the music director. The skilled team also includes renowned editor Sreekar Prasad and cinematographer Sudeep Elamon, known for their work in Ayyappanum Koshiyum and Jana Gana Mana. This project will mark Murugadoss's much-anticipated return to directing after his 2020 film, Darbar, starring Rajinikanth.

