Box office buzz for 'Guntur Kaaram,' 'Captain Miller,' 'Hanu-Man'

By Aikantik Bag 12:09 pm Jan 12, 202412:09 pm

First box office clash of January 2024

Festival weekends are the best windows for theatrical films. Sankranti is one of the most celebrated festivals in South India and the industry is set to witness a clash of titans at the box office. From Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram to Dhanush's Captain Miller to Teja Sajja's Hanu-Man, many mavericks are locking horns this weekend. Let's elucidate the box office pulse!

'Guntur Kaaram' likely to reign supreme

Trivikram Srinivas's Guntur Kaaram starring Babu has the maximum buzz and is touted to be the biggest money-spinner of the superstar's career. The action drama's promo materials have been loved by viewers too. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the film is set for Rs. 50 crore (early estimates) opening on Friday in India. The cast includes Sreeleela, Prakash Raj, and Meenakshi Chaudhary, among others.

Stakes are high with 'Captain Miller'

Captain Miller is one of the highly anticipated films in Tamil cinema and the Arun Matheswaran directorial has been in the buzz for quite some time. The promo materials suggested that this action-adventure film will showcase Dhanush in a new avatar. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is slated to rake in Rs. 7 crore (early estimates) on Friday in India.

'Hanu-Man' will mark Sajja's most ambitious project

Prasanth Varma's mythological superhero film has been in the buzz as it is based on Lord Hanuman. The superhero film will depend a lot on word of mouth. As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is set for a Rs. 7 crore (early estimates) opening on Friday in India. The cast includes Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Vinay Rai, among others.