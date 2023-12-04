Cyclone Michaung: Foxconn, Pegatron stop iPhone production near Chennai

By Rishabh Raj Dec 04, 2023

Foxconn employs about 35,000 people at its Chennai facility

The production of Apple's iPhones at Foxconn and Pegatron facilities near Chennai has been stopped due to heavy rains, Reuters reported. Foxconn is yet to decide whether to resume production on Tuesday. A flood-like situation, triggered by heavy rains and waterlogging, disrupted normal life in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu ahead of Cyclone Michaung's expected landfall on Andhra Pradesh's coast on Tuesday.

Foxconn's presence in India

Foxconn has significantly grown its footprint in India through investments in manufacturing sites in the southern region. The Taiwan-based company employs about 35,000 people at its Chennai facility. Besides, it announced two projects worth $600 million in Karnataka and a $500 million factory in Telangana. Pegatron—which temporarily stopped iPhone assembly after a fire in September—now faces its second factory closure in recent months.

Cyclone Michaung expected to make landfall tomorrow

Following a period of relative calm after last week's intense rainfall toward November end, Chennai now faces the impending threat of Cyclone Michaung. Michaung is set to make landfall on the coast of Andhra Pradesh, between Nellore and Machilipatnam, as a "severe cyclonic storm" on Tuesday. The cyclone is expected to bring sustained winds of 90-100km/h and gusts up to 110km/h.

Normalcy affected in Chennai

Heavy flooding submerged parts of Chennai in knee-high water and triggered power outages. Schools, colleges, offices, and banks remained closed on Monday across four districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, and will remain shut on Tuesday as well. Cars were seen carried away by floods inundating the streets. Chennai's bustling airport had to shut down operations due to flooding amid the severe weather conditions.