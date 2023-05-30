India

IMD forecast heavy rainfall in parts of south, northwest India

IMD forecast heavy rainfall in parts of south, northwest India

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan May 30, 2023, 07:53 pm 2 min read

IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of south and northwest India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted several regions across India would witness heavy rainfall in the upcoming days. In its latest bulletin, the IMD said that heavy rains will likely occur in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh till Saturday (June 3). Rainfall and thunderstorms will also continue in northwest India for the next four days, with gusty winds over some parts.

Yellow alert issued in these states

Following the forecast of heavy rainfall, the IMD issued a yellow alert in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh over the next four-five days. Local alerts have also been issued in Karnataka's Bangalore Urban, Bangalore Rural, Chikkaballapur, Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu, Mandya, Ramanagara, Tumkur, and Chamarajanagar, along with all districts within Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh, during this forecast period.

Latest weather updates by IMD

IMD warns of power outages, traffic disruption

Furthermore, the weather department warned of power outages and traffic disruptions, as well as damage to unprotected structures. It asked people to stay home and close windows during rain and thunderstorms and to avoid traveling and seeking shelter under trees. However, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry will face hot and unpleasant weather because of the humid air and high mercury levels on Tuesday.

IMD forecast rain, thunderstorms in parts of northwest India

The IMD also predicted rain and thunderstorms in several parts of northwest India during the next four days. Due to cyclonic circulation over north Pakistan and Punjab, certain north Indian regions are expected to get heavy rains between Tuesday (May 30) and Thursday (June 1). Heavy rain is also expected in isolated areas of Rajasthan on Tuesday and in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

IMD's hailstorm warning posted on Twitter