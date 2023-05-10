Politics

Karnataka elections 2023: Voting begins in 224 constituencies

Written by Prateek Talukdar May 10, 2023, 07:01 am 3 min read

The voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections commenced at 7:00 am on Wednesday

The voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections commenced in a single phase at 7:00 am on Wednesday. More than 5.31 crore eligible voters are set to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations as 2,615 candidates are in the fray over 224 seats across the state. This election is being viewed as a prelude to the Lok Sabha elections scheduled next year.

Why does this story matter?

Riding on an anti-incumbency wave, the Congress is looking at unseating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, which claims it will break the 38-year-old trend of the ruling party losing polls in Karnataka.

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) is hoping to retain its stronghold in 37 seats with some newly-welcomed turncoats from the BJP and Congress. It can act as a kingmaker.

11.71 lakh new voters in this election

Around 4 lakh polling personnel are engaged in the voting, which will continue until 6:00 pm. Over 2.67 crore voters are male, 2.64 crore female, and 4,927 others. There are more than 11.71 lakh new voters while nearly 12.15 lakh voters are aged above 80 and over 5.71 lakh voters are persons with disabilities (PwD).

Some key candidates to look out for

Some of the main candidates in the fray are Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Shiggaon), Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah (Varuna), JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy (Channapatna), and state Congress President DK Shivakumar (Kanakapura). Laxman Savadi and former CM Jagadish Shettar, who switched over from the BJP to Congress, will contest from Athani and Hubli-Dharwad Central, respectively. Notably, veteran BJP leader KS Eshwarappa has announced his retirement.

Opinion polls predict Congress to move ahead of BJP

The opinion polls from India TV-CNX and ABP-CVoter show Congress bagging 105 and 110-122 seats, respectively, while 113 seats are the required number to form a simple majority government. The grand old party is seeking to corner the BJP over allegations of corruption while the BJP is largely banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's image to retain power in the state.

"Congress's Shahi Parivar" demanding Karnataka's secession from India: PM Modi

The state saw a lot of action in the last few days. Following Sonia Gandhi's remark about Karnataka's sovereignty amid a border dispute between Karnataka and Maharashtra, PM Modi accused the Congress of demanding the state's secession from India. It was alleged that the BJP government named the rescue operation of stranded Indians from war-torn Sudan after Karnataka's Kaveri river because of the election.

BJP workers caught distributing money in Gulbarga

Separately, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner Yeshwanth Gurukar chased and caught BJP workers distributing money among voters in the Gulbarga South constituency. The Karnataka State Contractors Association issued a plea urging people to consider that the "40% commission...claimed the lives of several contractors." It had written to PM Modi in 2021 flagging widespread corruption in public projects.