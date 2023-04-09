Politics

Karnataka Assembly elections: BJP to finalize candidates in Modi-led meet

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 09, 2023, 02:57 pm 3 min read

BJP will likely finalize candidates for Karnataka polls in PM Narendra Modi-led meet on Sunday

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to finalize candidates for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled for next month, in its Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting on Sunday. The meeting will reportedly be attended by PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP National President JP Nadda, and General Secretary BL Santhosh, among other CEC members.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections are likely to witness a close face-off between the BJP and the Congress, while the Janata Dal (Secular) might emerge as the kingmaker. The polls are crucial ahead of the general election next year, too.

To recall, the incumbent BJP came to power in July 2019 by deposing the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government elected in the 2018 Assembly elections.

BJP's CEC to brainstorm on shortlisted candidates

The BJP's CEC will likely brainstorm on candidates already shortlisted by the party's core group in Karnataka, ANI reported citing sources. The core group shortlisted three names for each seat in its meeting with the party's National General Secretary, Arun Singh, last week. The meeting was attended by state election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, co-in-charge Mansukh Mandaviya, and incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai, among others.

BJP's crucial meet held in national capital

On Saturday, ahead of the CEC meeting, Shah and BJP chief Nadda met at the latter's Delhi residence to discuss and finalize the list of candidates for Karnataka's May 10 polls. Karnataka BJP President Nalinkumar Kateel, former CM BS Yediyurappa, Mandaviya, and other leaders were also present at Nadda's residence. Notably, the term of the current Karnataka Legislative Assembly will end on May 24.

BJP yet to announce candidates, Congress declared 2nd list

Though the BJP is yet to announce its candidates, it has reportedly set a winning target of 150-160 seats for this election. Meanwhile, the Congress already announced 166 candidates in two lists as of Friday. Notably, the JD(S) became the first party to announce the names of 93 candidates in its first list in December last year.

BJP delaying list to prevent party members from switching sides

The BJP would most likely wait until the nomination process is nearing completion to announce candidates so that disgruntled ticket-seekers do not switch sides, disrupting the party's election projections. It is closely monitoring the opposition parties' candidate lists, too, and may even seek to recruit unhappy candidates from those parties. Following corruption charges against some leaders, it will prioritize candidates with a clean reputation.

Upcoming election schedule, other details

In 2018, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party in the Karnataka Assembly elections, winning 104 seats; the Congress secured 80 seats and the JD(S) bagged 37 seats. This year, polling for the 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held on May 10, and the counting will be held on May 13. To recall, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the schedule on March 29.