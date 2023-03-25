India

Centre decides to reduce 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA in northeast

Centre decides to reduce 'disturbed areas' under AFSPA in northeast

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 25, 2023, 07:19 pm 2 min read

'A historic day for the Northeast!' Amit Shah tweeted

Union Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah on Saturday announced that the central government decided to reduce the jurisdiction of "disturbed areas" in Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, or AFSPA. Notably, the AFSPA gives armed forces sweeping powers to search, arrest, and open fire in "disturbed areas" if necessary for the "maintenance of public order."

Northeast rapidly heading on path of development: Shah

In a series of tweets, Shah said, "This decision has been taken on account of significant improvement in the security situation in Northeast India." He added that the region is rapidly heading on the path of peace and development under PM Narendra Modi's governance. "Congratulations to our sisters and brothers of the Northeast on this momentous occasion," Shah tweeted.

Check out the Twitter post by Shah

Demands for law's withdrawal gain prominence in northeast

According to Scroll, the AFSPA is also in force in some parts of Arunachal Pradesh. Chief ministers of the northeast states and several civil society organizations and tribal bodies have reportedly been demanding that the law be removed. To note, their demand gained prominence after 14 civilians were allegedly killed by the armed forces in Nagaland's Mon district in December.