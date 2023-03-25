India

Delhi: Manish Sisodia's bail plea hearing adjourned till April 5

Mar 25, 2023

Manish Sisodia was arrested by the ED on March 9

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Saturday adjourned the hearing on the bail plea of former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia till April 5 in a money-laundering case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam. This came after Sisodia's counsel sought more time to make detailed arguments. The ED arrested the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on March 9.

Sisodia was arrested by ED at Tihar Jail

Notably, Sisodia was arrested by the ED at Tihar Jail, where he was already lodged in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) probe into the purported Delhi liquor policy scam. The CBI arrested him in the case on February 26. Meanwhile, on Friday, the court said it would pronounce a verdict on Sisodia's bail plea in the CBI case on March 31.