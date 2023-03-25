India

Differences don't mean confrontation: Kiren Rijiju on alleged Centre-SC clash

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 25, 2023, 05:49 pm 2 min read

Kiren Rijiju was speaking at the inauguration ceremony of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai

Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday said the differences between the central government and judiciary were inevitable in a democracy and should not be misconstrued as confrontation, reported PTI. His statement comes amid reports of alleged clashes between the Centre and Supreme Court. Inaugurating the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai, Rijiju emphasized that "differences do not mean confrontation."

No problem between different organs of State, says Rijiju

Speaking at the ceremony, the law minister said, "We have differences, but it doesn't mean there is confrontation. It sends the wrong message across the world. I want to make it clear that there is no problem between different organs of the State." "We must understand that we are in a democracy... The Centre would support the Indian judiciary to be independent," he added.

Judges in India handle 50-60 cases every day: Rijiju

Talking about the pending cases, Rijiju said, "In India, every judge is handling 50-60 cases every day. If I had to deal with so many cases, the mental pressure would be tremendous." "That is why sometimes there is criticism that judges are unable to deliver justice, which is not true," he noted. However, he added that courts have been tackling cases faster than before.