Entertainment

'Kantara' song plagiarism row: Director-actor Rishab Shetty, producer record statements

'Kantara' song plagiarism row: Director-actor Rishab Shetty, producer record statements

Written by Tanvi Gupta Feb 13, 2023, 07:14 pm 2 min read

'Kantara' director, producer appeared before investigating officers in song plagiarism case

The blockbuster Kannada film Kantara became the talk of the town when a Kerala-based band Thaikkudam Bridge moved to the court alleging that the makers of the film plagiarized their song. Now on Sunday, as per the directions of the High Court, Kantara director and actor Rishab Shetty, and producer Vijay Kiragandur appeared before the police at Kozhikode Station to record their statements.

Why does this story matter?

Kantara, released in September 2022, became a hit at the box office, because of its close-to-reality story and stunning visuals.

Despite registering record-breaking numbers, the movie was embroiled in a legal tussle when the Kerala-based band claimed that Varaha Roopam had been plagiarized from their song Navarasam.

For taking this step, the band received support from fans who commended their efforts in protecting content.

'Kantara' director, producer were asked to surrender for two days

On February 10, the Supreme Court stayed the High Court's condition, directing Shetty and Kiragandur to not exhibit the film with the song Varaha Roopam, till a final order is passed. The court laid out five conditions and asked the duo to surrender themselves before the investigating officers for two days, i.e., on Sunday and Monday, between 10:00am and 1:00pm, for interrogation.

If Shetty, Kiragandur are arrested, they shall be released immediately

Before this, on February 8, the Supreme Court of India bench granted relief to the makers of the film by modifying one of the conditions of the High Court. The Supreme Court stated, "In the event director-actor, producer are arrested, they shall be released immediately on bail forthwith subject to conditions on the trial court. We issue a stay on Condition 5."

All about the film 'Kantara'

Written, directed, and acted by Shetty, the thriller-action flick received an overwhelming response from critics and audiences alike. Despite being made with a meager budget of Rs. 16 crore, the film crossed the record-breaking mark of Rs. 400 crore in just 53 days, despite being embroiled in controversies. The film also featured Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Sapthami Gowda, and Pramod Shetty in crucial roles.