India

Manipur: Section-144, internet suspension extended in Churachandpur after fresh clashes

Manipur: Section-144, internet suspension extended in Churachandpur after fresh clashes

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 29, 2023, 03:01 pm 3 min read

Fresh clashes break out in Manipur's Churachandpur

The situation in Manipur's Churachandpur district reportedly remained tense on Friday night after fresh clashes broke out between police personnel and protesters. The security forces reportedly resorted to tear gas, rubber bullets, and batons to disperse the angry mob that attempted to violate the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144, which was enforced in the district earlier.

Why does this story matter?

A mob on Thursday vandalized and set fire to an open gym that was to be inaugurated by Manipur CM N Biren Singh—allegedly over the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government's survey of protected and reserved forests and areas.

The protest was against the government's inaction despite the repeated submission of memoranda opposing an ongoing eviction campaign to clear reserved forested regions of tribal settlers/farmers.

Home Department's response amid fresh clashes in Churachandpur

After demonstrators reportedly came out in large numbers and set fire to vehicles on Friday night, Manipur's Home Department decided to extend the internet ban for five more days. "To prevent any disturbance to the peace and order, the suspension of mobile internet services shall be in force for the next five days with immediate effect in Churachandpur and Pherzawl districts," it said.

8-hour-long strike called by ITLF

Moreover, rumors claimed that several individuals were injured and killed in police action in Churachandpur, hours after a strike called by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) ended at 4pm on Friday. However, there was no official confirmation. The eight-hour-long shutdown, which was called to protest the Kuki villagers' eviction from protected forest areas, fully paralyzed normal life in the tribal-dominated district in Manipur.

Manipur CM hits out at ITLF

Even after an agreement was reportedly reached between the protesting students' body leader and the Inspector General, Churachandpur continues to witness violence. While questioning the "indigenousness" of the ITLF, the Manipur CM stated, "What indigenous people? We are indigenous people." "Nagas are indigenous people. Kukis are indigenous people. What indigenous tribal?" he was quoted as saying by the news outlet India Today.

Visuals from Churachandpur

Political reactions to ongoing violence in Churachandpur

On Friday, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also reacted to the violence in the Churachandpur district and tweeted, "While entire Team Modi is fixated on Karnataka, Churachandpur in Manipur has turned into almost a war zone only a year after the BJP got a decisive majority in the state." "Neither the Union government or the national media is bothered about it (sic)," he added.

Twitter post by Congress leader Ramesh