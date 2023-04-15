Politics

Karnataka elections: Congress releases 3rd list, ex-BJP leader gets ticket

Congress has released third list of candidates for Karnataka Assembly elections and fielded ex-BJP leader Laxman Savadi from Athani

The Congress on Saturday released its third list of 43 candidates on Saturday for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly polls, fielding former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi from the Athani constituency. The list also confirmed that senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah had been denied a second ticket from Kolar, as the party instead fielded Kothur G Manjunath from the constituency.

The Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled for May this year before the term of the current assembly expires.

The Congress aims to seize control of the southern state from the ruling BJP.

Notably, the grand old party is already in a difficult situation, as its senior leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a 2019 defamation case.

Siddaramaiah has been denied ticket from Kolar

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah has been denied a ticket from Kolar as his second constituency. Meanwhile, the Congress fielded ex-Rajasthan Governor Margaret Alva's son Nivedit Alva from the Kumta seat. So far, it has fielded candidates in 209 seats, including 124 in the first list and another 42 in the second list, and is yet to announce the names of 15 more candidates.

Congress fields ex-BJP leader Laxman Savadi from Athani seat

Savadi, who resigned from the BJP after being denied a ticket recently, joined the Congress on Friday. The Lingayat leader from Belagavi district now got a Congress ticket from the Athani seat. Earlier, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar also reportedly recommended him for the same, saying the BJP humiliated him. "It is our duty to take such great leaders into Congress," he had said.

Here is Congress's 3rd list of 43 candidates

JD(S) released 2nd list of 49 candidates

Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) on Friday released its second list of 49 candidates for the May 10 elections. It fielded HP Swaroop from the Hassan seat. Previously, it was speculated that HD Deve Gowda's daughter-in-law Bhavani Revanna might contest from there. Bhavani, the wife of JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy's elder brother and ex-state minister HD Revanna, earlier openly proclaimed herself as Hassan's candidate.

Another rebellion brewing in Karnataka BJP

Meanwhile, another rebellion is brewing in the BJP as its leader and former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar—who was reportedly asked to drop the Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency—said denying him a ticket will cost the party at least 20-25 seats. He said he would take a decision after Sunday as the BJP is yet to release the list of candidates for 12 constituencies, including Hubli-Dharwad Central.