UP: Ayodhya priest 'offers' Rahul Gandhi residence in temple

Apr 04, 2023

Ayodhya seer has invited Rahul Gandhi to stay in Hanuman Garhi Temple

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi received an offer of residence from Ayodhya's priest Mahant Sanjay Das of Hanuman Garhi Temple, one of the holy town's most venerated sites. Das offered him residence on the premises of the 10th-century temple located in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bastion. Notably, the offer comes days after Gandhi lost his government-allotted accommodation following disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

Why does this story matter?

Some interpret the priest's "offer" as a statement of support for the Congress from a temple mahant in a BJP stronghold.

To recall, Gandhi was recently ordered to vacate the government-allotted bungalow following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha after a Gujarat court convicted him in a 2019 criminal defamation case and sentenced him to two years in prison.

Stay in our ashram, we will be happy: Mahant Das

While offering Gandhi residence at the temple, Das said, "Rahul Gandhi must come to Ayodhya and visit Hanuman Garhi and offer prayers here." "There are many such ashrams on the campus of the temple. He should come and stay in our ashram, we will be happy," Das said. In 2016, Gandhi visited the temple and was blessed by its head priest Mahant Gyan Das.

Who is Mahant Sanjay Das?

Notably, Mahant Sanjay Das is the heir to Mahant Gyan Das, the head seer of Hanuman Garhi. Sanjay Das is also the Sankat Mochan Sena's National President. Das stated that Gandhi is most welcome to come and reside on the Hanuman Garhi campus.

Gandhi received support from Ayodhya priests previously too

This is not the first time Ayodhya priests have expressed their support for Gandhi. During the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he also received blessings from Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The priest also wrote a letter to the former MP, wishing him success in his endeavor, and said the yatra was done for the country's greater good.

Gandhi was asked to vacate bungalow after MP disqualification

On March 27, Gandhi was asked to vacate his government-allotted bungalow just days after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha. Reportedly, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee sent him a notice asking him to vacate the house. Gandhi, who was an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, was disqualified last month after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.