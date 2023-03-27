After Lok Sabha disqualification, RaGa asked to vacate government bungalow
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been asked to vacate his government-allotted bungalow just days after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha, ANI reported. Reportedly, the Lok Sabha Housing Committee sent him a notice asking him to vacate the house. Gandhi, who was an MP from Wayanad in Kerala, was disqualified last week after a Surat court convicted him in a 2019 defamation case.
How did the issue come up?
Gandhi was found guilty of criminal defamation by a Surat court last Thursday and sentenced to two years in jail. The case arose from the Congress politician's remark, "How come all thieves have Modi surname?" A day later, the Lok Sabha Secretariat expelled Gandhi from the Lower House of Parliament, sparking outrage from opposition parties.