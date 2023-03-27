India

Gujarat: Bilkis Bano case convict shares stage with BJP leaders

Mar 27, 2023

Bilkis Bano case convict shares stage with BJP MP and MLA in Gujarat

One of the 11 Bilkis Bano gangrape case convicts, released last year prematurely, was seen sharing a stage with a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and an MLA on Sunday at a government program in Gujarat. According to NDTV, the convicted rapist reportedly attended the launch of a water supply scheme with Dahod BJP MP Jasvantsinh Sumanbhai Bhabhor and his brother Sailesh Bhabhor.

Why does this story matter?

Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when an angry mob attacked her during the 2002 Gujarat riots in Ahmedabad's Randhikpur village.

She was reportedly gang-raped, and numerous members of her family were murdered.

However, last year on August 15, the Gujarat government released the convicts under the state's 1992 remission and premature release policy.

Details on picture of the convict with BJP leaders

Several photographs and videos from the event posted on social media showed Shailesh Chimanlal Bhatt, one of the 11 convicts in the Bano case, on stage with BJP MLA Sailesh and MP Jasvantsinh. Furthermore, the convict was seen posing for photos with the saffron brigade leaders and also took part in the puja.

Oppostion lambasts BJP over matter

The incident sparked a massive political uproar, with the opposition taking fresh digs at the BJP. Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra took to Twitter to post a photo of Bano's rapist sharing the stage with BJP leaders, writing, "I want this satanic government that applauds this travesty of justice voted out." "I want India to reclaim her moral compass," she added.

Twitter post by Moitra

India is watching! says K. Kavitha

Meanwhile, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha expressed her thoughts, saying, "India is watching!" "What have we become as a community that perpetrators of heinous crimes against women are being celebrated and given a platform while the victims plead for justice," she wrote on Twitter.

Kavitha's tweet

Know about the charges against the 11 accused men

In 2008, Mumbai's special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court sentenced the 11 accused in the Bano case to life imprisonment for murder, raping a pregnant woman, and unlawful assembly. Their conviction was upheld by the Bombay High Court later. While one of the accused passed away during the trial, seven others were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Details on other accused in Bilkis Bano case

The other ten accused in the murder and rape case are Jaswant Chaturbhai Nai, Radheshyam Shah, Bakabhai Vadaniya, Rajibhai Soni, Keshubhai Vadaniya, Rameshbhai Chauhan, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Mitesh Bhatt, Pradip Modhiya, and Govindbhai Nai. Notably, Bano has filed a plea at the Supreme Court (SC) over the premature release of the convicts.