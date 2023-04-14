Politics

Karnataka Assembly elections: After quitting BJP, Laxman Savadi joins Congress

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 14, 2023, 02:08 pm 2 min read

Laxman Savadi resigned from the BJP on Wednesday

Two days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) denied him a ticket for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly polls, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi joined Congress on Friday, reported ANI. He met Congress leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah at the latter's residence earlier in the day. Notably, the politician resigned from the Legislative Council and the BJP's primary membership on Wednesday.

Watch: Savadi meets Congress leaders at Siddaramaiah's house

Savadi feels he has been humiliated by BJP: Shivakumar

Talking about Savadi's decision to join Congress, Shivakumar said, "There is no condition. He [Savadi] feels that he has been humiliated. It is our duty to take such great leaders into the Congress Party." "There are more than 9-10 sitting MLAs who want to join us, but we don't have space to accommodate them," the state Congress president added.

Savadi to contest the Athani seat

Savadi told News18 that he would contest the Athani constituency on a Congress ticket. A three-time MLA from Athani, Savadi lost his seat to Mahesh Kumathalli in the 2018 elections. The BJP has fielded Kumathalli from the seat. The 63-year-old quit the BJP a day after it announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming elections, which are scheduled for May 10.