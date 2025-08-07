SRK, Aamir's former co-star in legal trouble over obscene films

Malayalam actor Shweta Menon has been booked under Section 67(a) of the Information Technology (IT) Act and provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, as per reports from Mathrubhumi and other sources. The case was filed on Tuesday based on a complaint by Martin Menachery, who alleged that certain scenes from some of Menon's past movies were obscene. The complaint also mentioned her appearance in a condom advertisement.

Career highlights Looking at her career in films Menon is a well-known figure in Malayalam cinema, with notable roles in Salt N' Pepper, Rathinirvedam, Paleri Manikyam: Oru Pathirakolapathakathinte Katha, and Kalimannu. She also has Bollywood credits to her name, with cult-classic films such as Ishq, in which she acted opposite Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan, and Asoka with Shah Rukh Khan.

Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) Menon is among the top contenders for AMMA presidency Menon is among the top contenders for the post of president of AMMA, or the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists. The elections are slated for August 15. Of the six candidates who initially filed nominations, four have withdrawn ahead of the final deadline, according to sources from AMMA, reported Firstpost. The position became vacant after Malayalam superstar Mohanlal stepped down last year in the wake of the Justice Hema Committee Report revelations.