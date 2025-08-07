Salman's bodyguard Shera's father dies of cancer at 88

Sunder Singh Jolly, the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan 's trusted bodyguard Shera, has passed away. He was 88. Reports suggest that he succumbed to cancer after a brave battle. The last rites will be performed at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Funeral details Shera announced the news on social media Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, announced the sad news of his father's passing on social media. He revealed that the last journey would start at 4:00pm from his residence in Oshiwara, Andheri. The funeral procession will be attended by close family and friends.

Birthday celebration Shera's earlier post on his father's birthday Earlier this year, Shera had shared a heartfelt post on social media to celebrate his father's 88th birthday. He wrote, "Happy 88th birthday to the strongest man my God my father, my inspiration! Every bit of strength in me comes from you. Love you dad always!" The post was accompanied by pictures of Jolly and the family.