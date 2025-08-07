Salman's bodyguard Shera's father dies of cancer at 88
What's the story
Sunder Singh Jolly, the father of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's trusted bodyguard Shera, has passed away. He was 88. Reports suggest that he succumbed to cancer after a brave battle. The last rites will be performed at Oshiwara Crematorium in Mumbai on Thursday evening.
Funeral details
Shera announced the news on social media
Shera, whose real name is Gurmeet Singh Jolly, announced the sad news of his father's passing on social media. He revealed that the last journey would start at 4:00pm from his residence in Oshiwara, Andheri. The funeral procession will be attended by close family and friends.
Birthday celebration
Shera's earlier post on his father's birthday
Earlier this year, Shera had shared a heartfelt post on social media to celebrate his father's 88th birthday. He wrote, "Happy 88th birthday to the strongest man my God my father, my inspiration! Every bit of strength in me comes from you. Love you dad always!" The post was accompanied by pictures of Jolly and the family.
Career journey
Shera has worked for Khan since 1995
Shera has been associated with Khan for over three decades. He started working for the superstar in 1995 when Sohail Khan asked him to be Khan's personal bodyguard. Apart from his association with Khan, Shera runs a security firm called Tiger Security. He was in charge of Grammy Award-winning singer Justin Bieber's security during his concert in Mumbai that took place in 2017.