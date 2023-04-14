Politics

Restore my dignity: Sachin Pilot to Congress amid Rajasthan crisis

Congress leader Sachin Pilot met the party's high command to discuss the political crisis in Rajasthan between him and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

The Congress held a series of meetings on Thursday to try to resolve the political crisis in Rajasthan between Sachin Pilot and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot before the 2023 state Assembly elections. Congress veteran Kamal Nath and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal held an hour-long discussion with Pilot, during which he reportedly demanded that the party restore his dignity.

Why does this story matter?

Despite a warning from the party, Pilot held a daylong fast on Tuesday, calling on the Gehlot government to initiate action against the alleged corruption in Rajasthan during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government under Vasundhara Raje.

Gehlot and Pilot had earlier sparred over the CM's chair. In 2020, Pilot unsuccessfully attempted a coup after which the Congress removed him as the deputy CM.

Suggest ways to resolve the crisis: Congress to Pilot

During the meeting, Pilot reportedly objected to AICC's statement calling his fast "anti-party." Pilot was told the Congress values his membership and is considering reconciliation, and when it asked Pilot to suggest ways to settle the dispute, he said he will get back to them.

Pilot should have raised the issue in Assembly: Randhawa

On Wednesday, Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa met with Pilot and said that he should have raised the issue in the state Assembly. He went on to say that Pilot could have approached him directly because of their familial ties since 1986. Pilot should have demanded an investigation in the alleged Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam under Raje, Randhawa added.

BJP leader being probed in Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam

Reportedly, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a BJP leader and Union water resources minister, is being investigated in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam. Shekhawat, on the other hand, filed a defamation suit against Gehlot for allegedly attempting to implicate him in the case. Thousands of investors lost Rs. 900 crore after their money was allegedly transferred to companies owned by Shekhawat, his wife, and others.

Congress aims to avoid 2021 Punjab redux

Reports said Congress's central leadership is looking at a major change to restore unity. The party reportedly wants to resolve the conflict in Rajasthan before the upcoming election to avoid a reprise of the previous election in Punjab. Notably, former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh quit Congress in 2021 months before the state Assembly election and formed his party. He joined the BJP last year.