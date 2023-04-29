India

Delhi: 2 minors held for beating 12-year-old classmate to death

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 29, 2023, 01:47 pm 1 min read

The victim's body was found floating in a drain

The Delhi Police on Friday apprehended two minors for allegedly killing their classmate who caught them smoking, reported ANI. The body of the 12-year-old deceased child was reportedly found dumped in a drain near a government school in the Badarpur Police Station area of Delhi. He was identified as a Class 8 student of a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school.

Victim sustained several head injuries: Police

According to the police, the victim was bludgeoned to death with a blunt object. Officials added that the boy saw the two accused smoking on the school premises and threatened them to report it to the authorities. "The accused then lured him to an isolated spot and assaulted him, resulting in him sustaining several head injuries that eventually proved fatal," said DCP Rajesh Deo.