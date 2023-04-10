Politics

Tejasvi Surya claims Congress hates Amul as it's from Gujarat

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 10, 2023, 06:57 pm

Congress hates Amul because it is from Gujarat: Surya

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengaluru (South) Tejasvi Surya claimed that the controversy around Amul versus Nandini, a local dairy brand from Karnataka, is "fake" and that the Congress is using it to fuel its poll campaign. Furthermore, Surya alleged that the opposition had to create non-existent issues as it is frustrated over the possibility of losing the upcoming May 10 Karnataka polls.

Why does this story matter?

This new controversy erupted ahead of next month's Karnataka Assembly polls, which are expected to be a close face-off between the Congress and the BJP, with the Janata Dal (Secular) emerging as a possible kingmaker.

Notably, the incumbent saffron brigade took power in July 2019 by deposing the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government, which was elected in the 2018 Assembly elections.

Why only target Amul? asks Surya

During an interview with News18, Surya stated, "If you have a problem with Amul, then you should also have problems with brands like Arokya, Heritage from Tamil Nadu, Thirumala, and Dodla from Andhra." "People of Karnataka clearly know that it is not love for Nandini, but their hate towards Amul as it is from Gujarat, and Amit Shah and Narendra Modi are from Gujarat."

Surya demands explanation from INC's Siddaramaiah

The BJP leader also stated that Amul﻿ has been a brand operating for decades in Karnataka, unlike the allegations of the opposition. Surya also asked Indian National Congress (INC) leader Siddaramaiah to be answerable to the people of the state regarding his actions to improve the health and growth of the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which sells its products under the Nandini name.

Origin of Amul v/s Nandini controversy

The Nandini versus Amul controversy exploded after Amul's official social media handles shared a series of posters last week saying, "The #Amul family brings in some taaza into #Bengaluru city. More updates coming in soon. #LaunchAlert." Karnataka politicians were quick to pick up on this and started using hashtags like #SaveNandini and #GoBackAmul in their social media posts.

Here's how opposition reacted to Nandini versus Amul controversy

Commenting on the Nandini versus Amul controversy, Congress's Siddaramaiah appealed to Kannadigas to boycott Amul and "support Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF), which is the livelihood of millions of dairy farming families in the country." Meanwhile, JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy also stated, "Amul is holding the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) and the farmers in a stranglehold." "Kanandiagas should rebel against Amul," he added.

Shah's earlier comments on Amul and KMF

The alleged origins of the controversy can be traced back to December 2022, when Shah, while inaugurating a mega-dairy unit of KMF in Mandya, said, "Amul and KMF will work together toward ensuring there is a primary dairy in Karnataka's every village." "In 47 years, Karnataka has progressed in the dairy sector...Amul and KMF have to work together to boost the cooperative dairy."