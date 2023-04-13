Politics

Karnataka: BJP drops several MLAs in 2nd list, revolt likely

Karnataka: BJP drops several MLAs in 2nd list, revolt likely

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 13, 2023, 11:53 am 3 min read

Discontent is reportedly brewing in the incumbent BJP as it announced its second list of 23 candidates for the Karnataka election

Discontent is reportedly brewing in the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it announced its second list of 23 candidates on Wednesday for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election on May 10. Notably, seven sitting MLAs were denied tickets. The announcement of the first list of candidates also saw protests by some leaders who eventually jumped ship after not featuring on the list.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming election will likely be a close fight for the BJP, Congress, and the Janata Dal (Secular).

To everyone's surprise, the BJP picked 52 new faces from its first list of 189 candidates to usher in new leadership and maintain its hold on power.

It is worth noting that no party has won two terms in a row in Karnataka.

Ex-Deputy CM Savadi leaves BJP

On Wednesday, former Deputy CM Laxman Savadi quit the BJP after being denied a ticket. Sitting BJP MLAs Mahadevappa Yadawad and Anil Benake were also not named on the list, following which their supporters staged a protest on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chikka Revanna, who recently joined the BJP, was fielded from Yadavad's constituency, Ramdurg, while Ravi Patil received a ticket from Belgavi North, Benake's constituency.

BJP accused of charging '40% commission' for ticket allocation

1,200 BJP workers quit as NR Ramesh denied ticket

BJP MLC R Shankar also resigned from the legislative council on Wednesday after he was denied a ticket. He is likely to contest from Ranebennur as an independent candidate. Shankar was one of the 17 opposition MLAs who helped the BJP topple the Congress-JD(S) coalition government in 2019. Reportedly, over 1,200 BJP workers quit the party after Ramesh was denied a ticket.

Candidates yet to be announced for 12 seats

The BJP is also yet to announce candidates for 12 seats. No candidate has been announced for Hubli-Dharwad Central, where former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar wants to contest, and Shivamogga constituency, where sitting MLA and senior leader KS Eshwarappa announced his retirement. Shettar, who hails from the Lingayat community, met BJP president JP Nadda on Wednesday and expressed his wish to contest the election.

Basavaraj to contest from Shiggaon, check out others

Incumbent CM Basavaraj Bommai will contest from his traditional seat of Shiggaon. BY Vijayendra, the son of BJP veteran and former CM BS Yediyurappa, will contest from his father's Shikaripura seat. Senior BJP leader V Somanna will fight against Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah in Varuna. BJP leader R Ashoka will fight against Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar in Padmanabhanagar and Kanakapura.