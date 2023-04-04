India
West Bengal: Clashes erupt again in Rishra, train services affected
Apr 04, 2023, 10:12 am 1 min read
Following Ram Navami, fresh clashes broke out in Hooghly district's Rishra town in West Bengal on Monday. Several long-distance trains were delayed after stone pelting near a railway crossing damaged railway property. Train services were suspended for three hours on the Howrah-Bandel section and resumed after midnight. The riot control force is now guarding the Rishra Railway Station area to prevent any escalation.
Why does this story matter?
- The town witnessed a spate of violence a day before as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out Ram Navami processions two days after the occasion.
- Stones were pelted at the procession, which resulted in BJP MLA Biman Ghosh getting injured.
- Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP for instigating violence and demanding President's rule in the state.
