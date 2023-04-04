India

West Bengal: Clashes erupt again in Rishra, train services affected

Following Ram Navami, fresh clashes broke out in Hooghly district's Rishra town in West Bengal on Monday

Following Ram Navami, fresh clashes broke out in Hooghly district's Rishra town in West Bengal on Monday. Several long-distance trains were delayed after stone pelting near a railway crossing damaged railway property. Train services were suspended for three hours on the Howrah-Bandel section and resumed after midnight. The riot control force is now guarding the Rishra Railway Station area to prevent any escalation.

The town witnessed a spate of violence a day before as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) took out Ram Navami processions two days after the occasion.

Stones were pelted at the procession, which resulted in BJP MLA Biman Ghosh getting injured.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the BJP for instigating violence and demanding President's rule in the state.