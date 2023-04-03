India

After fresh Ram Navami clashes, internet suspended in Hooghly, Nalanda

After fresh Ram Navami clashes, internet suspended in Hooghly, Nalanda

Written by Prateek Talukdar Apr 03, 2023, 11:07 am 3 min read

Incidents of communal violence during Ram Navami celebrations extended over the weekend in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal

Incidents of communal violence during Ram Navami celebrations extended over the weekend as fresh clashes reportedly broke out in Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. Internet remained suspended in Bihar's Nalanda district and West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday to prevent any untoward incident. The Bihar Police inspected the violence-affected areas, while in West Bengal, the case was handed to the Crime Investigation Department (CID).

Why does this story matter?

Hundreds of people were arrested since Thursday after Ram Navami processions saw violent episodes across several states.

Notably, Ram Navami celebrations have grown violent over the last decade as the widening communal rift has resulted in riots and targeted violence.

Religious processions, reportedly with administrative support, allegedly play provocative communal music while passing through areas dominated by other communities to elicit a response.

Attempts to disturb communal harmony in Bihar: Police

After Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) RS Bhatti inspected violence-affected areas in Bihar Sharif on Sunday, a false alarm about a bomb blast in Sasaram spread panic on Monday. The police later confirmed the explosion was from a firecracker. A bomb explosion in Sasaram on Saturday injured six persons. Separately, a man died and three suffered injuries after being shot in Bihar Sharif.

'Bomb explosion' in Sasaram turns out to be firecracker

Mob attacks police on being asked to stop music

Meanwhile, two groups clashed in Jharkhand's Sahibganj on Saturday after a procession headed for a Chaiti Durga idol immersion was allegedly pelted with stones. Some police personnel were injured in the subsequent clash in which motorcycles were set ablaze, and shops were damaged. In Hazaribagh, members of a Ram Navami procession reportedly attacked cops on being asked to stop music owing to prohibitory orders.

Bihar Sharif's oldest madrassa, library set ablaze

An armed mob of around 1,000 people reportedly vandalized Bihar Sharif's oldest madrasa and set its library, containing 4,500 books, ablaze. The Bihar Police said that 137 people were arrested over the past few days in connection with the clashes in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram. Meanwhile, the Jharkhand Police booked the head of the akhara, which organized the Hazaribagh procession, and 200 unidentified people.

BJP trying to instigate violence to demand president's rule: TMC

West Bengal's government issued prohibitory orders after clashes erupted during a Ram Navami Shobhayatra in Hooghly district's Rishra; internet services were also suspended there. Bharatiya Janata Party leader Dilip Ghosh, who participated in the procession, claimed stones were pelted, injuring BJP MLA Biman Ghosh. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused the BJP of instigating violence to create a situation for demanding the president's rule.

Injured BJP MLA writes to Centre