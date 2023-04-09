India

Karnataka: PM Modi takes safari at Bandipur Tiger Reserve

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 09, 2023, 12:03 pm 3 min read

PM Narendra Modi took jungle safari in Karnataka while Congress calls it MCC violation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka and went on a jungle safari as part of several events scheduled to mark "50 years of Project Tiger" on Sunday. He will reportedly meet frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation wildlife activities later. Modi will also inaugurate several projects during his eighth visit to poll-bound Karnataka in two months.

Why does this story matter?

Modi is the first Indian PM to visit the Bandipur Tiger Reserve.

However, the timing of his visit has raised eyebrows, with only a month left till the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections on May 10.

As the Election Commission of India's model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, Congress slammed Modi's visit during which he will launch various projects, too.

PM takes safari in Bandipur Tiger Reserve

On Sunday, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) shared Modi's pictures at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in which he was seen sporting camouflage clothing and a hat. The prime minister is also expected to release the latest tiger census data and unveil the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) later on Sunday. He will also reportedly visit Tamil Nadu's Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

Modi to inaugurate 3-day mega event in Mysuru

On the occasion of "50 Years of Project Tiger," PM Modi will also release a special commemorative coin of Rs. 50 and the Centre's vision document on big cat conservation. He will also inaugurate a three-day mega event in Mysuru to celebrate the occasion. Besides Mudumalai Tiger Reserve, PM Modi will also reportedly visit Tamil Nadu's Theppakadu Elephant Camp.

Know about Bandipur National Park

The Bandipur National Park was constructed by incorporating the majority of the forestland of the erstwhile Venugopala Wildlife Park. It was established through a government notice dated February 19, 1941, according to Karnataka's forest department. It was named Bandipur National Park in 1985 to cover an area of 874.20 square kilometers. Notably, this reserve was brought under the ambit of Project Tiger in 1973.

What is Project Tiger?

Launched on April 1, 1973, Project Tiger aims to promote conservation and revive India's dwindling tiger population. Initially, it incorporated nine tiger reserves spanning 18,278 square kilometers. Now, there are 53 tiger reserves encompassing an area of 75,500 square kilometers. India has around 3,000 tigers—over 70% of the global wild tiger population—and the population is reportedly increasing at a rate of 6% per year.

PM Modi's visit violation of poll conduct: Congress

Meanwhile, Congress earlier alleged that PM Modi's visit to Mysuru ahead of the Karnataka polls was a violation of poll conduct. Karnataka goes to polls on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13. "How can PM visit for a government program? We want to check whether Election Commission has given permission for this program," Congress leader CM Siddaramaiah had said.