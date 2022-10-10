Politics

Thackeray challenges ECI order freezing Sena symbol in Delhi HC

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Oct 10, 2022, 08:46 pm 2 min read

Thackeray challenges ECI's order freezing Shiv Sena's name, symbol ahead of the bypoll for Andheri East Assembly seat

The Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray on Monday petitioned the Delhi High Court to overturn an Election Commission of India (ECI) order freezing the party's name and election symbol, reported PTI. The Thackeray-led group challenged the ECI order passed on Saturday, claiming that it was issued in breach of natural justice principles and without providing the concerned parties with any hearing.

Context Why does this story matter?

Following a revolt by his most loyal colleague, Eknath Shinde, former Maharashtra CM Thackeray's government was rocked by a political tempest in June.

With 40 Sena MLAs, Shinde united with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a new state government.

Both groups, led by Thackeray and Shinde, respectively, now claim to be the real Sena and genuine successors to founder Bal Thackeray's legacy.

Order ECI freezes Shiv Sena symbol

The ECI barred both Thackeray and Shinde factions of the Shiv Sena from using the party's bow and arrow symbol in the upcoming Andheri East Assembly seat by-election in Maharashtra almost four months after the party split. The interim order freezing the party's symbol and the name came on Saturday night, following which both factions have submitted three new symbols and names each.

Information Supreme Court rejected plea against ECI proceedings

To recall, a plea by the Thackeray group that sought a stay on the ECI proceedings, which Shinde had initiated, to determine whose faction was the real Shiv Sena was rejected on September 27 by a constitution bench of the Supreme Court.

Information Bypoll schedule declared last week

The notification on the by-election in Mumbai's Andheri East reportedly came last week, following which the Shinde faction sought allocation of the party's poll symbol. Earlier, the ECI asked both factions to submit documents by August 8 proving organizational and legislative support in favor of their claims. The deadline for submission was extended to October 7 (Friday) at the request of the Thackeray faction.

Question Shinde faction not contesting by-election

It was speculated earlier that both Sena factions would contest the upcoming Andheri East by-election to fill the Assembly vacancy. However, the Shinde faction is reportedly not in the bypoll race as it is going to back the BJP instead. Thackeray's team has questioned the ECI's rationale behind freezing the party symbol and name if the other Sena faction wasn't even contesting the bypoll.