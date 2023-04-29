Politics

Kejriwal meets protesting wrestlers, demands 'harshest punishment' for WFI chief

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 29, 2023, 07:35 pm 2 min read

Those who harass women should be hanged, Arvind Kejriwal said

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal expressed solidarity with the protesting wrestlers after meeting them at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday. "No matter how powerful the accused is, he should be given the harshest punishment," he said, referring to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations leveled by seven female wrestlers, reportedly including a minor.

Kejriwal accuses Centre of 'shielding' WFI chief

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief further accused the central government of "shielding" Singh, who is also a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP. He alleged that the wrestlers have been insulted, adding, "Those who harass women should be hanged." Kejriwal also mentioned the petition filed by the victims in the Supreme Court, following which the Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh on Friday.

Watch: Kejriwal with protesting athletes at Jantar Mantar

Those who love India, join the protest: Kejriwal

Kejriwal added that the protest, led by top Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat, will bring the change the Indian sports community needs. "Those who love India, take a leave and join the protest," the CM added. His comments came hours after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the agitating wrestlers and accused the BJP government of protecting the WFI chief.

Protest to continue until Singh's arrest: Wrestlers

Meanwhile, the protesting wrestlers welcomed the registration of FIRs against Singh but said they would continue to protest until the WFI chief is arrested and removed from all posts. Earlier on Saturday, Singh denied all accusations, claiming he was innocent and won't resign from his post. "Resigning would mean accepting the charges. They (charges) are politically motivated," he stated.