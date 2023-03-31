India

Delhi: 6 die of suffocation caused by mosquito repellent sticks

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 31, 2023, 02:01 pm 2 min read

Nine people were reportedly involved in the incident

Six members of a family, including a woman and child, died of suffocation after they burned mosquito repellent sticks and inhaled carbon monoxide while sleeping at night, reported ANI. The incident occurred at their home in the Shastri Park area of Delhi. Nine people were reportedly involved in the incident, of which two are undergoing treatment and one has been discharged.

Family inhaled toxic gas while sleeping

According to the police, the family burned the mosquito repellent incense sticks before going to bed. As the doors and windows of the house were closed, the smoke filled the room, and the family inhaled the toxic gas overnight. After receiving the information, the cops reached the spot in the morning and took them to the hospital, where doctors declared six people dead.

Other alternatives to mosquito repellents you can opt for

Mosquito-repellent coils or sticks can have adverse health impacts if burned indoors. According to the University of Sydney, a study estimated that burning one mosquito coil was equivalent to burning 75-137 cigarettes. To prevent any health hazards, you can use natural mosquito repellents such as neem oil, cinnamon oil, lemongrass oil, and thyme oil. Moreover, you can also use a mosquito net while sleeping.