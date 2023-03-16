India

CBI registers FIR against Manish Sisodia in 'snooping case'

CBI registers FIR against Manish Sisodia in 'snooping case'

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 16, 2023, 01:05 pm 1 min read

FIR against Manish Sisodia and seen others in snooping case

An FIR was filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against seven individuals, including Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in connection with a "snooping case" related to the party's alleged Feedback Unit (FBU). The CBI claimed that it found that the FBU allegedly collected "political intelligence" and suggested that a case be filed against Sisodia.

CBI received prosecution sanction from home ministry

The Union Home Ministry had given the prosecution sanction to the CBI against the former Delhi deputy CM in the case. In an official communication to the principal secretary to Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena, the home ministry stated the sanction to prosecute Sisodia was granted under the 1988 Prevention of Corruption Act's Section 17.