Delhi L-G orders inquiry into Kejriwal's Rs. 45cr house renovation
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to launch a probe into reports of irregularities during CM Arvind Kejriwal's house renovation, which had allegedly cost nearly Rs. 45 crore. According to Hindustan Times, Saxena has asked Kumar to secure and examine all the relevant records and submit a factual report within 15 days. The order was reportedly issued on Thursday.
Why does this story matter?
- Several media reports this week claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo spent Rs. 44.78 crore on the "beautification" of his official residence between 2020 and 2022.
- While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accused Kejriwal of using taxpayers' money during the COVID-19 phase, the Congress reminded him of his promise of not residing in a "large bungalow" that he made in 2013.
Take relevant records into protective custody: Saxena
Reportedly, Saxena's official letter read, "This has reference to various media reports...on alleged gross irregularities committed while carrying out the renovation of No.6 Flag Staff House, Civil Lines by PWD." "The L-G, while taking note of media reports and keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, has desired that all relevant records in this matter be immediately...taken into protective custody," it added.
Kejriwal spent Rs. 11.3 crore on interior decoration: Report
Notably, media reports claimed that Kejriwal allegedly spent Rs. 11.3 crore on interior decoration and Rs. 6 crore on marble flooring, for which the material was imported from Vietnam. Furthermore, electrical fittings worth Rs. 2.58 crore, kitchen appliances worth Rs. 1.1 crore, and wardrobe and accessories fittings worth Rs. 1.41 crore were also added to the bungalow.