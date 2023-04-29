Politics

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into Kejriwal's Rs. 45cr house renovation

Delhi L-G orders inquiry into Kejriwal's Rs. 45cr house renovation

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 29, 2023, 04:17 pm 2 min read

Delhi L-G VK Saxena orders inquiry into alleged irregularities in Kejriwal's Rs. 45cr house renovation

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to launch a probe into reports of irregularities during CM Arvind Kejriwal's house renovation, which had allegedly cost nearly Rs. 45 crore. According to Hindustan Times, Saxena has asked Kumar to secure and examine all the relevant records and submit a factual report within 15 days. The order was reportedly issued on Thursday.

Why does this story matter?

Take relevant records into protective custody: Saxena

Reportedly, Saxena's official letter read, "This has reference to various media reports...on alleged gross irregularities committed while carrying out the renovation of No.6 Flag Staff House, Civil Lines by PWD." "The L-G, while taking note of media reports and keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, has desired that all relevant records in this matter be immediately...taken into protective custody," it added.

Kejriwal spent Rs. 11.3 crore on interior decoration: Report

Notably, media reports claimed that Kejriwal allegedly spent Rs. 11.3 crore on interior decoration and Rs. 6 crore on marble flooring, for which the material was imported from Vietnam. Furthermore, electrical fittings worth Rs. 2.58 crore, kitchen appliances worth Rs. 1.1 crore, and wardrobe and accessories fittings worth Rs. 1.41 crore were also added to the bungalow.