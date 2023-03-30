India

Drunk passenger defecates, vomits on IndiGo's Guwahati-Delhi flight

Drunk passenger defecates, vomits on IndiGo's Guwahati-Delhi flight

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Mar 30, 2023, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Intoxicated passenger vomits, defecates near toilet on IndiGo flight

In yet another instance of an on-flight mishap in India, an intoxicated passenger traveling on an IndiGo flight to Delhi from Guwahati on Sunday reportedly vomited in the aisle and defecated around the washroom. According to reports from the news outlet Hindustan Times, the onboard flight attendants cleaned up the mess to prevent the flight from reeking.

Details on IndiGo's Guwahati-Delhi flight incident

The incident came to everyone's attention after an advocate named Bhaskar Dev Konwar, who was also traveling on the same flight, posted a picture of the cabin crew member cleaning up the aisle and lauded her for handling the situation effectively. In the photo, passengers can be seen sitting passively and looking at her while she cleans up the mess.

Salute girl power: Konwar's tweet after incident

Taking to Twitter, Konwar wrote: "Indigo 6E 762: Guwahati to Delhi. Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet." "Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power," he added. Konwar also hashtagged the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the country's aviation regulator, in his tweet.

Twitter post by Konwar

Another incident involving drunk passengers on IndiGo flight

Just last Thursday, two drunk passengers were apprehended for reportedly hurling abuses at co-passengers and cabin crew on board a Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight, a police official told the news outlet PTI. The accused, identified as Nalasopara in Palghar and Kolhapur, were returning to India after working in the Gulf for a year, according to the police.

IndiGo's statement after incident on Mumbai-bound flight

"Two passengers traveling on flight 6E 1088 from Dubai to Mumbai were observed to be in an inebriated state and continued consuming alcohol onboard despite multiple warnings from the crew," an IndiGo statement said. "As per protocol, they were handed over to the CISF security staff for unruly behavior. Post the incident, a complaint has been filed at the nearby police station," it added.

Accused men charged under multiple IPC, Aircraft Rule Sections

Meanwhile, the police confirmed that the two men were detained after the flight landed in Mumbai. However, they were later granted bail by a court. The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 336 (for endangering life and others' safety) and Aircraft Rules 21, 22, and 25. The incident marked the seventh such incident of unruly behavior by fliers this year.