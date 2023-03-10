Lifestyle

3-day culinary extravaganza Delhi Tourism Food Festival kicks off today

Written by Sneha Das Mar 10, 2023, 01:46 pm 2 min read

The Delhi Tourism Food Festival is being held from March 10-12

Delhites, rejoice! The Delhi Tourism Food Festival is here to give you an opportunity to relish delicacies from around the country and abroad under one roof. The three-day festival is part of an initiative to promote tourism in Delhi. From Mughlai and Mexican to Arabian and Punjabi cuisine, the culinary extravaganza would create awareness about both international and Indian food delicacies.

The festival showcases around 50 different cuisines

The Delhi Tourism Food Festival offers knowledge on the nutritional value and preparation of the featured dishes. It has started today, and the event will continue over the weekend till March 12. Being organized at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, the event has reportedly set up food stalls to showcase around 50 varieties of cuisines!

The festival offers diverse Indian cuisines

This food fest is offering diverse Indian cuisines that reflect the history and traditions of different cultures. You can try chicken biryani from Al-Mahir Mughlai food, non-veg food from Wazwaan of Jammu and Kashmir, Bombay street food by BombayboyinDelhi, desserts from Australian-Koy bakers, and Mughlai food from Old Delhi. There will also be Turkish cuisine from Alaturka, and green coffee from Greenbrrew.

Visitors can also enjoy cultural programs

If you thought it was just an opportunity to stuff your face with food, we're glad to prove you wrong. To make the fest more interesting, cultural programs have been organized by Sahitya Kala Parishad for the entertainment of visitors. Guests can enjoy performances by popular bands like Mirgya (March 10), Indian Ocean (March 11), and Parikrama (March 12) from 6.30 pm onwards.

Delhi organizes several other fun food festivals every year

Entry to the fest is free for visitors and the timings would be from 11 am to 11 pm. Apart from this, the capital also organizes several other fun food festivals like the Grub Fest which is organized in November annually. Here, you can try both fusion and comfort foods. You can also visit the popular International Mango Festival or the Palate Fest.