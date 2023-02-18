Delhi

Sahil Gehlot plotted Nikki Yadav's murder with parents, friends: Police

Written by Prateek Talukdar Feb 18, 2023, 02:45 pm 2 min read

The Delhi Police said that Sahil Gehlot, who is accused of murdering his girlfriend Nikki Yadav, plotted the murder with the help of his parents and friends

The Delhi Police on Saturday said Sahil Gehlot—who is accused of murdering his girlfriend Nikki Yadav and hiding her body in his dhaba's freezer—plotted the murder with the help of his parents and friends. The Crime Branch unit arrested Gehlot's father and four others for alleged involvement in the "conspiracy." Meanwhile, some reports said the couple got married in a Noida temple in 2020.

Why does this story matter?

On Tuesday, when the world was celebrating Valentine's Day, cops recovered Yadav's body from an eatery—in Delhi's Najafgarh—owned by Gehlot's family.

He allegedly murdered her hours before his wedding with another woman when she confronted him about keeping her in the dark about his engagement arranged by his family.

After killing Yadav, he kept her phone, wiped its data, and continued his normal routine.

Gehlot's cousin, friend allegedly helped him hide body

Gehlot's father, Virender Singh, was arrested under Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy. His brother, cousin, and friend are also among those arrested. His cousin and friend allegedly helped him to hide Yadav's body. Cops found the couple's 2020 marriage certificates during the remand. Gehlot is under a five-day police remand while the sequence of events is being ascertained.

Fought for 3 hours in car before murder

The police have also recovered CCTV footage dated February 9 in which Yadav was seen entering her rented home alone in Southwest Delhi. Following this, the couple fought for around three hours in a car over Gehlot being engaged to another woman. As it escalated, Gehlot strangled Yadav using a data cable. After this, he drove 36km to his dhaba to hide the body.

Met at coaching center in 2018

Gehlot reportedly met Yadav at a coaching center in Delhi's Uttam Nagar in 2018. Soon, they got into a relationship and moved in together. In December, his family scheduled his engagement and wedding for February 9-10, but he didn't inform Yadav about it. He killed her in between both these events. Yadav's last rites were performed in her native Haryana's Jhajjar on Wednesday.