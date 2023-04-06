Politics

Karnataka Assembly elections: Congress releases second list of 42 candidates

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 06, 2023, 06:23 pm 1 min read

Former CM Siddaramaiah hoped to contest the Kolar seat

Congress on Thursday released its second list of 42 candidates for the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections, which are scheduled for May 10. However, no decision has been made yet for the Kolar constituency even as veteran Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah hoped to contest the seat. Sources told NDTV that the top leadership of Congress will select the candidate for the constituency.

Siddaramaiah expressed desire to contest Kolar seat

According to reports, the reason for the delay is to send a message through the party ranks that every constituency is equally important. Notably, Congress released its first list of nominees on March 25 and allotted the Varuna Assembly seat to Siddaramaiah. Later, in an interview with NDTV, he said that Kolar would be a safe seat for him.