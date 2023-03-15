Business

Jio 5G launched in 34 cities, overall count reaches 365

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 15, 2023, 06:50 pm 2 min read

Jio 5G is now live in 365 cities across the country

Reliance Jio has launched its fifth-generation service in 34 new cities in India, including Ambur, Suryapet, Sundargarh, Dharmavaram, and Dharamshala. Jio users will get the Jio Welcome Offer via the MyJio app. They will be able to access truly unlimited 5G data at up to 1Gbps speed at no additional cost. The company is yet to reveal its 5G data plans.

Why does this story matter?

Jio started the rollout of its 5G services in October 2022 and aims to cover the entirety of the country by December this year.

The telco's 5G service operates on standalone 5G technology and it offers the largest mix of wireless spectrum for 5G across 700MHz, 3,500MHz, and 26GHz bands.

On the other hand, rival Bharti Airtel has covered over 265 cities so far.

These cities now have access to Jio True 5G

Jio True 5G is now available in the following locations: Dharamshala, and Kangrain in Himachal Pradesh. Amalapuram, Dharmavaram, Kavali, Tanuku, Tuni, and Vinukonda in Andhra Pradesh. Baramulla, Kathua, Katra, and Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir. Bhiwani, Jind, Kaithal, and Rewari in Haryana. Bhawanipatna, Jatani, Khordha, and Sundargarh in Odisha. Haveri, Karwar, Ranebennur in Karnataka; and Attingal in Kerala.

Jio 5G is now live in total 365 cities

These regions also have access to the service: Tura in Meghalaya; Ambur, Chidambaram, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivakasi, Tiruchengode, and Viluppuram in Tamil Nadu; and Suryapet in Telangana. With the latest rollout, the telco's 5G service is now live in 365 cities across India.

How to configure your smartphone to 5G?

You should receive Jio's Welcome Offer, provided you have a 5G-enabled smartphone and the 5G service is available in your location. First, ensure your smartphone is running the latest software. The existing SIM supports 5G as well. Follow the steps mentioned below to configure your mobile network services to 5G. Go to Settings > Mobile Network > Prefered Network Type > and select 5G.

"Engineers are working round the clock to deliver True 5G"

"This is a tribute to millions of Jio users in these cities who will start enjoying the benefits of Jio True 5G technology," said a Jio spokesperson. "Jio engineers are working round the clock to deliver True 5G to every Indian, so that the transformational power and the exponential benefits of this technology can be experienced by every citizen of the country."