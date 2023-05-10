Karnataka elections: Exit polls show tough battle between BJP, Congress
As voting for the Karnataka Assembly elections came to a close, exit polls predicted a close race between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, with many favoring the latter. Per five of six exit polls, Karnataka will have a hung Assembly, with the Congress holding a slight advantage. However, like in 2018, no party is expected to cross the halfway mark.
Why does this story matter?
- After the 2019 election fiasco, the Congress is looking at unseating the BJP government, which claims it will break the 38-year-old trend of the ruling party losing polls in Karnataka.
- The Janata Dal (Secular), on the other hand, is seeking to retain its stronghold in 37 seats with some newly-welcomed turncoats from the BJP and Congress.
Congress will cross majority mark: Zee Matrize
The Zee Matrize exit polls predicted that the Congress would get the majority with 103-118 seats, the BJP will slip to the second spot with 79-94 seats, while the JDS will be in the third with 25-33 seats. As per Jan Ki Baat, the BJP will get 94-117 seats while the Congress can bag 91-106 seats and JD(S) will secure 14-24 seats.
Hung assembly with Congress leading: TV9-Bharatvarsh-Polstrat
The state recorded around 66% voter turnout until 5:00pm and is likely to break the all-time record of 71% recorded in 2018. The TV9-Bharatvarsh-Polstrat predicted a hung Assembly, with Congress having an edge over others. Meanwhile, the P-Marq-Republic predicted that the BJP will win 94-100 seats, while Congress could get 94-108 seats and the JD(S) 24-32.
BJP could sweep coastal Karnataka
IndiaTV predicts that the BJP and Congress will have a neck-and-neck fight in Greater Bengaluru, with the BJP winning 13-15 seats and the Congress 16-18, while three seats could go to others. The BJP is expected to perform well in coastal Karnataka, which has been its stronghold. India Today, MyAxis, and TimesNow predict a clean sweep for the BJP in this region.