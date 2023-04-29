India

Wrestlers question government inquiry after alleged leak of accuser details

Wrestlers question government inquiry after alleged leak of accuser details

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 29, 2023, 08:55 pm 3 min read

Protesting wrestlers have questioned government inquiry over alleged leak of accuser details

The protest by top Indian wrestlers at Delhi's Jantar Mantar against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh continued on Saturday, despite the filing of two first information reports (FIRs) over sexual harassment allegations against him. Meanwhile, the agitating grapplers also questioned the government investigation into the matter, claiming details about the inquiry—reportedly including the identity of a minor complainant—were leaked.

Why does this story matter?

The development follows two FIRs against Singh, registered six days after seven women wrestlers, including a minor, filed a complaint against the WFI president, accusing him of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation.

Prominent Indian wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, and Sakshi Malik, have been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar since Sunday, demanding Singh's arrest. However, there was no major headway in that regard.

'Who is leaking information to WFI chief?' asks Punia

While questioning the government probe, Punia said, "We want to know who's leaking information to Brij Bhushan." "I want to first ask Brij Bhushan how he knew that a minor hadn't given a statement to the committee but to the police. Who has given him the details?" he further questioned. Malik appealed to everyone to stand for the aggrieved wrestlers.

We don't support any political party: Malik

Furthermore, Malik said the wrestlers were capable of fighting their own battle. Her comments came after many politicians and political parties came to their support. She also clarified that the protesting grapplers don't support any political party.

Wrestlers accused Delhi Police of misbehavior

Punia also condemned the alleged attempts by some people who were trying to change the narrative of their protest. "We are here only to fight for the people of the daughter. Everyone coming to support us shouldn't make this into a political protest," he said. Meanwhile, wrestlers accused the Delhi Police of misbehaving with them and not allowing mattresses and provisions meant for protesters.

'We are fighting for the country': Vinesh Phogat

Rejecting allegations by Singh against the protesting wrestlers, Phogat said, "No place is bigger than the country. We are fighting for the country." She said the claims by Singh that agitating grapplers don't want to play national-level games were wrong, adding that she participated in 10 national tournaments so far and skipped four due to some reasons, including illness and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra says government 'protecting' WFI chief

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday met the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and accused the central government of protecting Singh. Notably, the 66-year-old WFI chief, facing allegations of sexual harassment, is a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh.

Former ace footballer Bhaichung Bhutia expresses solidarity with protesting wrestlers

I am innocent, won't resign: Singh

On Saturday, Singh reportedly said he would not resign as the WFI chief claiming he was innocent. "Resignation is not a big deal, but I am not a criminal. If I resign, it will mean...I have accepted their (wrestlers') allegations," he said. The Delhi Police on Friday registered two cases, including one involving non-bailable charges, against Singh for allegedly sexually harassing women wrestlers.

Know more about the wrestlers' protest

The wrestlers' protest initially began in January over alleged sexual harassment by Singh. However, it was called off later when the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the central government assured the agitating wrestlers of an unbiased probe. A Wrestling Oversight Committee (WOC) was subsequently formed, but its findings have not been made public yet, prompting the athletes to resume their protest on Sunday.