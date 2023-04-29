India

Gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari sentenced to 10 years in jail

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 29, 2023, 08:23 pm 1 min read

The court also imposed a Rs. 5 lakh fine on Ansari

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was sentenced to a 10-year jail term by a court in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, on Saturday, reported India Today. He was booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with kidnapping and murder cases. The court also imposed a Rs. 5 lakh fine on the convict. Notably, the 59-year-old is a five-time former MLA from Mau.

Ansari convicted in many criminal cases

Ansari was booked for his involvement in the 1996 kidnapping case of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Nandkishore Rungta and the 2005 murder of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Krishnanand Rai. In January, he was booked in connection with the 2001 Usri Chatti gang-war incident. In December 2022, he was handed a 10-year imprisonment in connection with five cases of murder and attempt to murder.