JEE Main 2023 Session-2 results: 43 candidates score 100 percentile

Written by Ayushi Goswami Edited by Ramya Patelkhana Apr 29, 2023, 07:11 pm 2 min read

Notably, 9 lakh students appeared for JEE Main Session 2 exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the results for the 2023 Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecard from NTA and JEE's official websites: jeemain.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in. As per Hindustan Times, 43 students have topped the JEE Main exam scoring a 100 percentile in Paper 1 (BE/BTech) in this session.

Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Delhi student for scoring 100 percentile

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has congratulated Asteek Narayan—a Delhi government school student—who scored 100 percentile. Meanwhile, Ahmedabad's Kaushal Vijay topped both Session 1 and 2 of JEE Main 2023. He aims to study at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, reported The Indian Express. Around nine lakh students sat for Session 2—which was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15.

Take a look at Kejriwal's congratulatory tweet

Only 1 girl among 100 percentile scorers

Other toppers in the overall merit list (considering Session 1 and 2 performances) reportedly include Singaraju Venkat Koundinya, Malay Kedia, Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, Duggineni Venkata Yugesh, and Dhruv Sanjay Jain, among others. Of the 43 toppers, only one girl—Karnataka's Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari—scored 100 percentile.

How to download JEE Main scorecard?

To check and download their scorecards, candidates must visit the official NTA JEE Main website (jeemain.nta.nic.in) and click on the "JEE(Main) 2023 Session 2 Result Link" option on the homepage. On the next page, they need to provide their login credentials, like the application number, date of birth, and security pin, and click "Submit." The scorecard will then appear, which can be downloaded.

Registration for JEE Advanced to begin on April 30

According to the NTA, the registration process for JEE Advanced exam will begin on Sunday (April 30) and end on May 7 on the official website: jeeadv.ac.in. Students should be among the top 2,50,000 successful JEE Main (Paper 1) candidates, including all categories, to register for the exam. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, has already started the application process for OCI/NRI candidates.