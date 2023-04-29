India

Twitter locks news agency ANI's handle: Here's why

Twitter locks news agency ANI's handle: Here's why

Written by Ayushi Goswami Apr 29, 2023, 05:33 pm 2 min read

ANI's editor Smita Prakash shared the news on the microblogging platform

Twitter on Saturday reportedly locked the account of one of India's largest news agencies, Asian News International (ANI), stating it was less than 13 years of age, violating the platform's rules. Sharing the news on the microblogging site, ANI editor Smita Prakash said, "Twitter has locked out India's largest news agency which has 7.6 million followers, and sent this mail—under 13 years of age!"

Check out Prakash's Twitter post

ANI's Twitter page says the account 'doesn't exist'

Moreover, ANI's Twitter page—at the time of writing—shows the message, "This account doesn't exist." Prakash also shared the screenshot of the email sent by Twitter, which read, "In order to create a Twitter account, you must be at least 13 years old. Twitter has determined that you don't meet these age requirements, so your account has been locked and will be removed from Twitter."

ANI is one of South Asia's leading news agencies

According to ANI's website, it is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency, with more than 100 bureaus worldwide. With 7.6 million followers, its account was recognized as an official organization on Twitter. The social media company earlier assigned it a gold tick, which denotes a verified business account. Reportedly, users have been reporting several issues related to Twitter since billionaire Elon Musk's takeover.