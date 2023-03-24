India

Modi to visit Varanasi today, launch India's first passenger ropeway

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 24, 2023, 10:46 am 1 min read

Modi will also address the One World TB Summit on World Tuberculosis Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his Lok Sabha constituency in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday. He will lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth Rs. 1,780 crore, including the country's first 3.75 km public transport ropeway worth Rs. 645 crore. Modi will also address the One World TB Summit at the Rudraksha Convention Centre on World Tuberculosis Day.

Modi to launch projects related to sports, healthcare, infrastructure

Per ANI, the projects include the launch of a 55 minimum liquid discharge (MLD) sewage treatment plant, an LPG bottling plant, a primary health center in Bharthara village, and Phases 2 and 3 of the Sigra Sports Stadium redevelopment work. Moreover, 59 drinking water schemes will be launched under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Other projects are related to farmers, infrastructure, and the city's development.