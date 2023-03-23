India

Amritpal may have fled Punjab, vigil along Nepal border increased

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Mar 23, 2023, 07:58 pm 2 min read

Amritpal Singh may have fled Punjab, as per police

Amritpal Singh, the pro-Khalistani preacher who has been designated a fugitive, may have escaped Punjab, as he was last seen in Kurukshetra, Haryana. It became known after the Haryana Police arrested a woman for allegedly harboring Singh overnight a few days ago. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Police reinforced their vigil in areas bordering Nepal in anticipation of the Waris De Punjab chief's possible escape outside India.

Why does this story matter?

On Thursday, the manhunt for Singh entered its sixth day, nearly a month after he and his associates stormed Punjab's Ajnala Police Station with swords and guns in order to release one of their detained associates.

Singh is said to be a radical preacher who security authorities believe is an operative of Pakistan's Inter-Services Security (ISI) sent to India to spread narcotics and violence.

Woman held in Haryana for harboring Amritpal Singh

In the case's latest development, Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Surinder Singh Bhoria said that Haryana Police nabbed the woman, Baljit Kaur, who allegedly harbored Singh and his associate Papalpreet at her home in Shahabad on Sunday, per PTI. "The woman has been handed over to Punjab Police," he said, adding that her arrest indicates that Singh may have fled Punjab.

Punjab Police claimed to have gathered trail of Singh's escape

Punjab Inspector General of Police (Headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill claimed that the Punjab Police had recovered the entire trail of Singh's escape in Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Haryana. However, he stated that the police are unsure of Singh's current location. "We are in touch with all central agencies," he said, adding that statements of the owners of the vehicles in which he escaped were recorded.

Watch: Punjab Police released CCTV footage allegedly showing Amritpal Singh

Punjab Police shared a CCTV footage showing a man walking with an umbrella, who is suspected to be Amritpal Singh. The footage is from Sidhartha Colony in Shahbad Markanda, Kurukshetra. pic.twitter.com/wQeMXKdoOn — The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) March 23, 2023

Vigil around Nepal border increased

Meanwhile, the security and watch near the Nepal border have been increased in order to apprehend Singh and his associates. The Uttarakhand Police have also posted and distributed posters in villages across the Nepal border in preparation for their possible departure from the country. In this regard, police have been cooperating with Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Nepali forces, according to Hindustan Times.