New COVID-19 variant, XBB.1.16 detected in 349 samples: Govt

Written by Ayushi Goswami Mar 23, 2023, 07:23 pm 2 min read

The samples have been collected from nine states and union territories

The XBB.1.16 subvariant of COVID-19 has been detected in a total of 349 samples so far, according to the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), reported PTI. The samples have been collected from nine states and union territories. As per experts, the newly discovered subvariant, first reported in January in India, could be the reason behind the sudden increase in daily COVID-19 cases.

Why does this story matter?

According to the Health Ministry, India reported 1,300 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest in 140 days.

This fresh spike in COVID-19 cases comes at a time when different parts of the country are also reporting a substantial rise in H3N2 influenza cases.

Amid the H3N2 and COVID-19 double threat, the ministry urged the states and union territories to be extra cautious.

207 cases of XBB.1.16 reported in March

According to INSACOG, out of the 349 samples of XBB.1.16, the highest has been found in Maharashtra (105), followed by Telangana (93), Karnataka (61), and Gujarat (54). To note, two people tested positive for the subvariant in January, while 140 patients contracted the newly discovered strain in February. In March, 207 of XBB.1.16 have been detected until now.

Active cases rise to more than 7,600

The official data also said that the active COVID-19 cases in the country have risen to 7,605. With one death each in Karnataka, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, the death toll now stands at 5,30,816. Meanwhile, the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19%. India has reported a total of 4,46,99,418 cases of the novel coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic.