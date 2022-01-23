India

Omicron in community transmission stage, dominant strain in metros: INSACOG

Jan 23, 2022

Omicron was the dominant strain in multiple metros where COVID-19 cases have been rising exponentially, INSACOG said.

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is in the community transmission stage in India, said the genome sequencing labs' consortium INSACOG. Omicron was the dominant strain in multiple metros, where cases have been rising exponentially, INSACOG said in its latest bulletin on Sunday. INSACOG checks variations in coronavirus across India to help understand how it spreads and evolves to suggest an appropriate public health response.

Context Why does this story matter?

INSACOG operates under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and is a consortium of 38 laboratories to monitor genomic variations in the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The January 10 bulletin, which was released on Sunday, said that INSACOG had processed and sequenced 1.5 lakh samples, out of which 1.27 lakh samples had been analyzed.

Notably, India's "third wave" of COVID-19 has been attributed to Omicron.

Details Hospitalizations, ICU cases have increased: INSACOG

In the two-page bulletin, INSACOG highlighted that most Omicron cases so far have been asymptomatic or mild. However, it said hospitalizations and ICU cases have increased in the current wave. Further, the threat level posed by the Omicron variant remained unchanged, it added. Notably, India had reported over 10,000 Omicron variant cases till Saturday.

Information Lower deaths, most in unvaccinated: INSACOG

While deaths have been lower in the Omicron-induced new COVID-19 wave compared to the previous waves, there have been Omicron-associated deaths, INSACOG said. "In data so far, the majority of severe cases and deaths have been in unvaccinated subjects," it added.

INSACOG Omicron's BA.2 lineage detected in considerable fraction: INSACOG

INSACOG said BA.2 lineage—an infectious sub-variant of Omicron—has been detected in a considerable fraction in India. Omicron notably does not have an S-gene, one of the targets used for COVID-19 testing. The S-gene dropout is hence a key indicator of Omicron, however, this curiously does not work for BA.2. INSACOG noted that S-gene dropout-based screening is likely to give high false negatives.

IHU variant No cases of IHU variant in India: INSACOG

INSACOG further said that the consortium has been monitoring the recently reported B.1.640.2 lineage (IHU variant) of coronavirus. There were no cases of the IHU variant detected in India, it said. "There is no evidence of rapid spread, and while it has features of immune escape, it is currently not a variant of concern," it said.

Omicron Omicron spreading locally in India

In its January 3 bulletin, INSACOG had said that the spread of Omicron in India is now expected to be through internal transmission, not foreign travelers. The consortium had said that it was working out a revised sampling and sequencing strategy to "address genomic surveillance objectives." "COVID-19 appropriate behavior and vaccination are main shields against all form mutations of SARS-CoV-2 virus," it had said.

Quote 'Omicron threat level remains high'

INSACOG said that while Omicron infections in vaccinated patients were mostly "asymptomatic and mild," this does not mean an infection will be mild in high-risk unvaccinated subjects. "The threat level remains high and requires constant vigil as the situation rapidly evolves with community spread."

COVID-19 India reported 3.3L COVID-19 cases on Sunday

Meanwhile, India on Sunday reported over 3.3 lakh new COVID-19 cases, the fourth straight day that daily infections remained above three lakh. Active cases in India have now risen to 21,87,205, accounting for 5.57% of the total cases. The recovery rate has dipped further to 93.18%. India's daily positivity rate was also recorded at 17.78%.