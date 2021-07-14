Coronavirus: Most new infections, deaths in Kerala and Maharashtra

Over 50% of all new COVID-19 cases and deaths are reported from Kerala and Maharashtra.

India on Wednesday reported over 38,000 new COVID-19 cases along with more than 600 fresh fatalities. New infections and deaths are concentrated in the states of Maharashtra and Kerala, while other regions have largely contained the outbreak. However, experts and the government have repeatedly warned against an imminent "third wave" of the viral disease, observing a general laxity with COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

Statistics

India's tally crosses 3.09 crore; 4.11 lakh dead

According to the Union Health Ministry, till Wednesday morning, India reported a total of 3,09,46,074 COVID-19 cases. The death toll has reached 4,11,408. So far, 3,01,04,720 patients have recovered, while 4,29,946 cases involve active infections. In the past 24 hours alone, India recorded 38,792 new infections, 41,000 more discharges, and 624 fresh fatalities. 38,76,97,935 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Trend

India's outbreak peaked with 4L+ infections in May

India's second wave peaked on May 7, when 4.14 lakh single-day cases were reported, over four times the number of cases reported during the first wave in mid-September 2020. Although infections have declined since the second wave peaked, India crossed the 3 crore-mark on June 23. India had crossed the 1 crore-mark on December 19, 2020, and the 2 crore-mark on May 4, 2021.

States

37% new cases from Kerala

Maharashtra reported 7,243 new COVID-19 cases along with 10,978 more recoveries. Kerala, the second worst-hit state after Maharashtra, reported 14,539 new cases and 10,331 discharges. Meanwhile, the third worst-hit Karnataka added 1,913 new cases and 2,489 recoveries. Tamil Nadu, the fourth worst-hit state, reported 2,505 new cases and 3,058 recoveries. Andhra Pradesh reported 2,567 new cases and 3,034 recoveries.

Information

31% new deaths reported in Maharashtra

Of the 624 deaths recorded, 196 or 31% were reported from Maharashtra, while 124 or 20% occurred in Kerala. Experts say the first and second waves had begun with a surge in Maharashtra, where infections have stagnated after a sharp decline was observed in May.

Indonesia

Indonesia's daily count surpasses India's

The epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak appears to be shifting in Asia as Indonesia has surpassed India's daily COVID-19 figures. Indonesia has reported over 40,000 new infections for two days straight, with 47,899 fresh cases on Tuesday. The outbreak has been blamed on the Delta variant, which was first detected in India. However, experts warn a third wave could hit India by September.

Other developments

India's first COVID-19 patient tests positive again

A Kerala woman—who was India's first COVID-19 case—has tested positive for the viral disease again. The woman's illness is, however, mild and she has isolated herself at home. Meanwhile, the Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) is slated to begin production of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, in September. The SII has entered a deal to produce 300 million vaccine doses annually.