World

PFI terror case: NIA raids 40 locations in Telangana, AP

PFI terror case: NIA raids 40 locations in Telangana, AP

Written by Prateek Talukdar Sep 18, 2022, 06:53 pm 3 min read

In Nandyal and Kurnool, locals protested the raids and asked the NIA sleuths to return.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided 38 locations in Telangana and two in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday in a case related to the Popular Front of India (PFI), accused of promoting terrorist activities. A total of 23 teams of the country's top counter-terrorist task force carried out the raids. Earlier, some office-bearers and members of the PFI had been detained for questioning.

Context Why does this story matter?

Earlier this month, the NIA raided 30 locations in Bihar to investigate the alleged terror module associated with the PFI.

The PFI is reportedly an extremist Islamic organization that the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Kerala have been demanding to be banned in the country.

The organization is accused of fuelling communal riots during Ram Navami and the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests.

Information Accused asked to appear at NIA office in Hyderabad

In Nizamabad district of Telangana, the NIA sleuths raided the house of an accused in the case, Shahid Chousih, and seized his phones, bank passbook, and passport. He was directed to appear at the NIA office in Hyderabad on Monday. In Nellore of Andhra Pradesh, officials searched the house of a man identified as Ilyaz, who is missing for the last three months.

Twitter Post NIA action is underway in Nellore district

NIA conducts raids in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Nandyal and Telangana's Jagtial, in connection with the PFI case. The agency is searching the residence of one Shadulla who is the main accused in this case. https://t.co/ksxWEnaeeN pic.twitter.com/53b6BcQxbo — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

Case What is the case against PFI?

The case against PFI members was lodged in Nizamabad police station in July this year under various sections of the IPC and Section 13(1)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The case accused at least 27 people of carrying out "anti-national activities" in a house, following which Telangana police arrested Abdul Kadar, Sheikh Sahadulla, Md Imran, and Md Abdul Mobin.

Re-registration NIA re-registered July case in August

The NIA re-registered the case on August 28. It said in a release that under the guise of karate training, the accused organized camps to train individuals to commit terrorist acts and fuel communal divide in the country. Kadar confessed that in lieu of Rs. 6 lakh, he built a room on his terrace and allowed PFI cadres to use it for imparting training.

Details Conspiracy to wage war against the GoI: FIR

During a raid at the house mentioned in the FIR, officials seized a flexi banner bearing the name of PFI, bamboo sticks, whiteboard, nunchucks, a podium, notebooks, handbooks, and other material. The FIR says, "This amounts to a conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India." It says the accused was working to disrupt the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.