Know about Delhi government's advisory to schools amid heatwave predictions

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 13, 2023, 12:38 pm 3 min read

Delhiites brace for heatwave in April end as Delhi government releases advisory for schools

Amid predictions of a potential heatwave in Delhi, the Arvind Kejriwal-led government issued guidelines on school preparedness for the ongoing summer on Wednesday, reported ANI. As per the circular issued by the government, all schools recognized under the Directorate of Education in Delhi have to ensure that there is no student assembly at the schools during the afternoon shift.

Why does this story matter?

Even though Delhi has not experienced any heatwave days so far this month, officials from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) have predicted that the time period between April 16 and May 31 might be susceptible to heatwave conditions.

According to the weather department, a day temperature of 40 degrees Celsius is expected on April 16.

Details on Delhi government's advisory for schools

"As the daytime temperature in Delhi crosses more than 40 degrees Celsius during the summer season this is detrimental to the health of the children and adolescents studying in schools," reads the circular released by the government. It further added, "The rise in temperature in NCR has led to the increased instance of heat-related illness."

Ensure availability of drinking water, give students water breaks: Government

Furthermore, the circular from the Delhi government directed all government or government-aided or private "unaided schools recognized under the Directorate of Education will have to ensure availability of drinking water to students in the schools." The release also directed schools to give water breaks to students in between classes amid the rising mercury levels in the national capital.

Sensitize students to cover their heads: Directorate of Education

"Sensitize students to cover their heads (use an umbrella, hat, cap, towel and other traditional head gears) during direct exposure to sunlight) when coming or leaving the school)," said the Directorate of Education. It also directed, "Schools will have to report to a nearby hospital or health facility if any student has a case of heat-related illness."

Know about heatwaves and IMD's evaluation

The weather office considers a day a heatwave day if the highest temperature touches a minimum of 40 degrees Celsius and is 4.5 degrees Celsius above the average temperature. Furthermore, a day is also considered a heatwave day if the maximum temperature touches 45 degrees Celsius or more. If the temperature goes 6.5 degrees above normal, it is called a "severe" heatwave.

Recalling Delhiites' battle against scorching heat in April 2022

With a 40.2 degrees Celsius monthly average maximum temperature, the national capital reported its second hottest April last year since 1951. Delhi also witnessed nine heat wave days last year in April, which included four in the first ten days—the maximum in the month since 2010. On April 28 and April 29, 2022, the national capital recorded a high of 43.5 degrees Celsius.