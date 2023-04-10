Delhi

Know why IIT Delhi students are protesting over mess fees

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 10, 2023, 02:47 pm 2 min read

IIT Delhi students protest against fee hike

Numerous students of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) are currently protesting over the increasing mess fees at the institute. The average mess fee has been raised to approximately Rs. 7,000 per month, which is significantly higher than most other IITs, the students' group that is voicing their protest against the fee hike claimed.

According to the agitating students, they pay approximately Rs. 80-90 every day for the salaries and pension of Board of Hotel Management (BHM) workers. According to them, that paid amount totals up to around Rs. 11,000 to Rs. 13,000 per semester. Furthermore, the students claim that at other IITs, the institute bears the cost of wages, so their mess fees are significantly lower.

The BHM is an autonomous body that reportedly coordinates the working of all the hostels and takes all key decisions on policies. "BHM is a constituent body of the Student Affairs Council (SAC), as recognized under Article III-A2 of the SAC Constitution. The Dean of Students is the head of the hostel organization," according to the official website of IIT Delhi.

Institute blamed inflation behind fee hike: Protesters

While the institution reportedly cited high inflation of approximately 60% in the previous four years as the reason for the high mess fee, students claimed that annual inflation in India is "around 6-7%." The students allegedly attempted to persuade authorities to reduce the mess fee via mail, but they were told to pay the fees "quietly" and "not raise questions."

Protesting students point out IIT Delhi's 'dictator-like' administration

The students also claimed that the IIT Delhi's "dictator-like" authorities forced them to pay messing fees before the deadline and threatened them with expulsion from important elections or staying out of the hostel. They further alleged that authorities blocked non-messing options for them. Non-messing is an option that students can avail if they don't want to have mess food and arrange for food themselves.