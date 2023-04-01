Delhi

Full emergency declared at Delhi airport, FedEx flight suffers bird-hit

In yet another aviation-related incident in India, a full emergency has been declared at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi on Saturday after a FedEx flight reportedly got hit by a bird. According to the news agency ANI, an airport official revealed that the incident occurred right after a Dubai-bound FedEx flight took off from the national capital's airport.

IGI Airport official says full emergency declared